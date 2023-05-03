The aim of the initiative is to offer drinkers and party-goers, particularly women, support to reduce chances of being victims of crime. or to keep them safe when they’ve had a little bit too much to drink or feel vulnerable.

The project, called Doncaster Safe Haven, will be run from Doncaster’s health bus and will be available on certain nights during the year, the first one will be held on May 7, followed by May 28 – both Bank Holiday Sundays.

The bus will be parked on High Street in the town centre from 9pm until 2am each session.

The Safe Haven bus

The project is run by Doncaster’s Public Health Team, supported by a range of organisations including Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, Doncaster’s Street Pastors and South Yorkshire Police.

Andy Collins, who is managing the project from Public Health, said: “When people have had a drink they are more likely to be vulnerable, particularly women, and we can offer help and support to keep them safe.

"So if you’re in the town centre on the next two Bank Holiday Sundays and feel you need a safe place to go or help, just look for our bus and hop on board.”

*Doncaster Street Pastors are part of the international Street Pastors network, dedicated to serving those out late at night on the streets of Doncaster.