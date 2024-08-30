Rising number of children choosing home education due to mental health in Doncaster
A total 828 children in Doncaster were registered as electively home educated in the 2023/4 school year.
The figure marks an increase of 25.6 percent since 2022/3, with Doncaster’s figures remaining above the national average.
A GOV.UK comparison in February found that 1.3 percent of children in Doncaster were home educated, compared to 1.1 percent nationally.
The figure has risen locally and nationally each year since the COVID-19 pandemic, with mental health becoming an increasingly common reason behind the decision.
In Doncaster, around 15 percent of parents stated that their children had chosen to be home educated for mental health reasons.
Some 49 percent did not give a reason or stated “other” when asked, while 12 percent stated philosophical reasons.
The figure includes 38 children whose parents failed to provide evidence of a suitable education and received a school attendance order.
