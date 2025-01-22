Rise in new mothers in Doncaster accessing mental health support.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a rise in new mothers in Doncaster receiving mental health support, new figures show.

Perinatal mental health community services are for women experiencing moderate to severe mental health problems in the period between pregnancy and one year after giving birth.

It is also available for those with a past or family history of mental health difficulties.

Recent NHS figures show 430 people in the former NHS Doncaster CCG area accessed these services in the year to November.

It was up from 310 the year before, and a jump from 210 in 2021-22.

Across England, over 62,700 people received perinatal mental health support in the year to November, up 16 per cent on the year before and up 30 per cent on 2021-22.

Karen Middleton, head of campaigns and policy for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, said: "More women accessing specialist perinatal mental health services locally is, in some ways, welcome news, as it highlights the progress made to ensure care is available in areas of the UK where it wasn't before."

"However, with suicide remaining the leading cause of death between six weeks and a year after birth, we cannot for a minute think it is job done."

She added inequity in the care some women receive must be "eliminated".

"We need to see that supporting perinatal mental health is not just an issue for specialist services but is at the heart of good maternity care," she said.

The NHS said the national increase in women receiving support comes as 41 maternal mental health services have been established across the country.

The clinics offer support from psychologists and midwives to help address issues including post-traumatic stress disorder following birth trauma, perinatal loss or those with a severe fear of childbirth.

An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS is committed to ensuring all women and babies receive high-quality care before, during and after their pregnancy.

"This data shows record numbers are now accessing perinatal mental health support, with increased investment ensuring every area of England has a specialist team."

They added almost nine in 10 women are now reporting that they are receiving mental health support during pregnancy.

"If you are pregnant or have given birth recently and are struggling with your mental health then please ask your GP or other services for support, the NHS is here to help," they said.