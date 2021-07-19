Dr Rupert Suckling released the data in his latest weekly update.

The health boss said: “Our rates of Covid-19 infection are the highest they have been in the entire pandemic for the period of July 4-10 at a rate of 605.7 cases per 100,00.

“We have 15 residents in hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

The cases in Doncaster are higher than they have been before.

“Half of the people in hospital are under 50 and half are over 50.

“Therefore it shows that although the vaccination programme has weakened the link between infection hospitalisation and death it’s not broken completely.

“So my advice as Director of Public Health for Doncaster is that we need to proceed with caution.”

Monday, July 19 has been dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ as the government has lifted the majority of restrictions placed on people in England.

Step four of the road map means that face mask wearing and social distancing will no longer be legal requirements but rather a personal decision for every individual. “It is imperative that we all continue to take personal and community responsibility by making safer choices and balancing risks effectively,” Rupert said.“This is absolutely essential if we want to prevent a rising infection rate, increased hospitalisations or long Covid-19.“It is also important to remember that not everyone will be comfortable with restrictions easing.

“So please continue to be mindful of this and respect other people within our communities who may be feeling anxious about the changes.”Dr Suckling once again emphasised the importance of vaccination, hand washing, physical distancing and regular testing.Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region has announced that face coverings will remain mandatory in bus and train interchanges across South Yorkshire.“I expect the number of cases to continue to rise for the next two to three weeks and anything that we can do in the meantime to prevent that rise would be welcomed,” he said.

"It is pleasing that businesses will be fully open however it is also a difficult time for them to keep open with a number of staff with the need to self isolate.“Let's continue doing it for Doncaster.”