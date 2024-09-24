Research exchange programme will advance understanding of benefits of exercise on cancer treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new fellowship exchange programme led by Yorkshire Cancer Research will advance global understanding of the benefits of exercise on cancer treatment, thanks to support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) through its Global Health Initiative (GHI).

Starting in September 2024, researchers from Greece-based non-profit Regeneration & Progress (R&P) will spend time at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) and learn about Active Together, a pioneering programme designed to help people with cancer prepare for and recover from treatment.

Active Together is a prehabilitation and rehabilitation service offering exercise, nutrition and wellbeing support to people following a cancer diagnosis. It was designed for Yorkshire Cancer Research by experts at AWRC and has been delivered in partnership with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust since its launch in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When combined with participants at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate, more than 1,000 people with cancer have been offered the chance to take part in the Active Together programme.

Prof. Rob Copeland, Director of AWRC (left) and Dr Eirini Kyriakoulakou, Fellow (2nd right)

Fellows from the AWRC will also travel to Athens, Greece, in 2025, to exchange knowledge and expertise. They will join R&P’s Sports Excellence Lab team, operating under the medical auspices of the University of Athens 1st Orthopedic Clinic and gain hands-on experience of therapeutic exercise programmes designed to meet the individual needs of each patient, as well as of high-performance assessments for elite athletes.

Evidence shows that exercise following a cancer diagnosis can increase survival rates and speed up recovery as well as reduce side effects, complications and the risk of cancer coming back, reducing the risk of dying from cancer by as much as 44% compared to those who are less active and reducing the risk of cancer coming back by as much as 66%.

New evidence is being gathered through Active Together, aiding detailed understanding of how and why exercise as a form of cancer treatment can help save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research, Services and Policy at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This collaboration between two groups of world-leading researchers marks an important step in helping drive forward worldwide understanding of the benefits of exercise on cancer treatment. We’re grateful to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for helping to facilitate this exciting new exchange programme which will help save lives in Yorkshire and beyond.”

The fellowship exchange programme is funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), a grant-making organisation that supports nonprofits around the world. As part of its Global Health Initiative (GHI), SNF made a £835,000 grant to fund the expansion of the Active Together programme at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate as well as the new fellowship exchange programme.

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said: “Cancer knows no borders, and the expertise that can help us fight it most effectively shouldn’t either. All of us at SNF are proud to support Yorkshire Cancer Research’s work, harnessing the power of exercise to benefit patients. Under the umbrella of our Global Health Initiative (GHI), we aim to connect the dots between those striving for worldwide excellence. This great collaborative effort between Yorkshire Cancer Research and our close partners at Regeneration & Progress is exactly the sort of outcome that can help increase access to quality care."

Regeneration & Progress was established and operates with exclusive support from SNF. Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris, Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens and President of Regeneration & Progress, said: “We’re excited to work with the Sheffield Hallam University team and learn more about the prehabilitation and rehabilitation initiatives that the Active Together programme offers. Much like the ethos of the Active Together, promoting active, healthy lifestyles for as many people as possible is at the heart of what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Rob Copeland, Director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, said: “The fellowship exchange programme offers an important opportunity to learn from international colleagues to advance understanding of the significant benefits of exercise and its role as part of cancer treatment. We look forward to working with Regeneration & Progress to share knowledge and expertise that will help us achieve our goal to improve patients’ long-term health outcomes in Yorkshire and beyond.”

Those patients include Neil Garner, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 bowel cancer in May 2022 and referred to the Active Together service at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, where the team created a personalised programme for him.

Neil said: “Thanks to the incredible support I received through the Active Together programme, I lost two stone in just eight weeks and significantly improved my fitness, enabling me to undergo the operation to remove my cancer. In addition to helping me reach my fitness goals, Active Together helped alleviate the brain fog and low mood I was experiencing after my chemotherapy treatment. My personal trainer and the Active Together team have provided me with the motivation I need to be rebuild my strength - both physically and mentally.”

In addition to leading the international exchange program, Yorkshire Cancer Research is expanding the Active Together programme across the region and recently started accepting patients in Barnsley, Rotherham, and Doncaster. The charity aims to open at least three more exercise centres in Yorkshire over the next 10 years.