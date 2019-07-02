Research chief visits Doncaster health trust
The Chief Executive of a national body has visited a Doncaster health trust to find out more about the research taking place.
Dr Jonathan Sheffield OBE, Chief Executive of the National Institute for Health Research’s (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN), paid a visit to The Grounded Research Team – the research arm of the Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire based health trust Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
The NIHR manages the Clinical Research Network (CRN) on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care. The CRN makes it possible for patients and health professionals across England to take part in clinical research studies, in both the NHS and in the wider health and social care environment.
The visit comes just a few months after a visit by Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care and lead for the National Institute for Health Research. Prof Whitty also opened a new Community Clinical Research Facility for Grounded Research, based in Woodfield Park, off Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Dr Sheffield said: "I would like to thank the Trust for delivering such an inspiring afternoon. The RDaSH research team in Doncaster, supported by NIHR funding, has demonstrated how collaboration with local people delivers impactful research; improving the health and care of both its served population and the rest of the nation."
Dr Nav Ahluwalia, Executive Medical Director and Director of Research, said: “It's testament to the hard work of the Research Team that hot on the heels of Prof Chris Whitty's visit in February we have also welcomed Dr Sheffield. We enjoyed the opportunity to discuss with Dr Sheffield the research priorities facing our local communities.”
RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services.