Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gonorrhoea and syphilis cases in Doncaster reached a record high last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV said the "worrying trajectory" of rising diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections across England is a sign of unmet needs for those who require sexual health care.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show there were 267 gonorrhoea diagnoses and 37 syphilis diagnoses in Doncaster in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were up from 184 and 31 respectively the year before – both a record high.

Record number of gonorrhoea and syphilis cases in Doncaster.

Nationally, recorded cases of syphilis were at the highest level since 1948, while gonorrhoea reached the highest number since records began in 1918.

Professor Matt Phillips, president of BASHH, said: "We find ourselves at a critical point for securing the viability of sexual health services.

"The worrying trajectory of new STI diagnoses is a sign of increased unmet needs for those who require sexual health care, particularly those in minoritised communities and those who might prefer face-to-face services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It underlines the need for a long-awaited and much-needed strategy for sexual health."

He added the new Government has an opportunity to "change the tides "and address recruitment and funding challenges to improve access to sexual health and wellbeing expertise.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils which have responsibility for commissioning sexual health services, said the figures show the Government should implement a 10-year sexual health strategy.

There were 1,593 STI diagnoses last year in Doncaster – up from 1,367 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the diagnoses last year, 793 (50 per cent) were chlamydia.

Richard Angell, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said the figures show a year-on-year increase of STIs and demand for services.

He added the Government must commit to a national strategy and funding that "sets a clear direction for improving sexual health in England".

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: "The best way to reduce your risk of an infection is to use a condom consistently and correctly with new or casual partners."

He added: "The NHS provides free, confidential STI testing to detect any potential infections and prevent you passing them on to others."