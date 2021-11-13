£500 sign-up bonus offered as Doncaster care provider creates 65 new jobs

TLC Doncaster has created new roles covering the Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham areas to support a number of elderly clients who need support to live more independently in their own homes.

All staff will be offered full paid training and will receive a nationally recognised qualification once their training has been completed.

The £500 sign on bonus is available to new staff until December 31.

TLC Doncaster is looking for new staff.

Care workers can expect regular work, with fixed or flexible hours, well planned shifts and both full-time and part-time work is available.

Bosses are keen to see caring people apply, particularly people new to care or considering a career change.

Chief Executive Richard Walker said: “we are very excited to not only offer some of the best pay rates and terms in the area, but now we are offering a welcome aboard bonus for new care workers.

"We are busier than ever and with Christmas coming, extra spending money is always welcome, not forgetting the other benefits of pension, fixed hours and mileage.”

“The team are ready to chat on email and phone if you want the chance to work with wonderful local people who need your care and support!”

TLC Doncaster is a part of Optimo Care Group which was founded in 2010 to create a high quality, progressive and well-reputed family of care services and currently operates several home care services across the North of England.