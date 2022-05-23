The works, which will begin shortly, will include a full refurbishment of the site’s birthing rooms, as well as the creation of a new reception, waiting area and Birth Centre. Additionally, the Central Delivery Suite will include a fully-equipped Obstetric Observation Area to support patients who need additional monitoring and a triage area.

The overall budget for the project comes in at £2.5 million which also includes fire precaution upgrades.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This is an incredibly exciting development, and one which will only enhance the care received by the families of Doncaster.

The works will get under way in June and are expected to take 26 weeks

"Due to the age of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, we often receive feedback about improving the clinical environment and it is great to move forward and meet, and in some instances go beyond, the expectations of our communities.

“With this investment, we will be able to create a ‘Birth Centre’ at DRI, which will allow us to offer the option of Midwifery-led care for our patients, alongside the current Obstetric-led unit.

"Essentially this will give parents more choice, accessing a service which is like a home-from-home, with a birthing pool, whilst we will still also have the Obstetric service for those mums who need a little more support and monitoring, should they run into any difficulties.

“As the work gets started, we will be temporarily relocating the currently Central Delivery Suite to the ground floor of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.”

Whilst Midwifery-led Maternity services have been around for a little while, this will mark the first time this has been possible at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

If mums-to-be are fit and healthy and are expected to deliver without complication, the new area provides a more comfortable and home-like environment, with the option of a birthing pool. If mum and baby encounter any issues, they can be swiftly transferred to the Obstetric service, which is in a neighbouring area.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Strategic Estates and Facilities, said: “This latest project underlines the ambitious Capital Projects Programme we have at the Trust, and our desire to deliver the very best care and treatment, within the best setting, for our patients.

“In early 2021 the Women’s and Children’s Hospital experienced a flood, and ever since we have been undertaking repair works.

"It is fantastic to see our progress, and we are now able to not only recover where we were, but move forward and enhance the services we offer.”

To help prepare for the refurbishment, the current location of the Central Delivery Suit will move from level six to the ground floor within the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In addition to the upcoming refurbishments, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is currently fundraising to create a specialist bereavement suite, also to be sited within the Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Known as the ‘Serenity Appeal’, individuals can find out more, and how to donate, by heading to https://dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal