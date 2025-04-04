Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) in South Yorkshire provided 400 free burger meals to NHS staff during the unveiling of the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre's (CDC) new Imaging Suite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £16.8 million Imaging Suite, completed in March 2025 after a year of construction, represents a significant investment in modern diagnostic services. Equipped with state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanning rooms, an ultrasound suite, and a welcoming reception area, the facility is designed to enhance patient comfort and reduce anxiety during procedures.

The new Imaging Suite is expected to perform approximately 80,000 diagnostic procedures annually, significantly reducing waiting times and improving treatment pathways for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones was present to cut the ribbon and officially open the suite, marking a major milestone for healthcare in the region.

£16.8 million hospital suite launched with charity RRT serving BBQ meals.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: "The Imaging Suite is a prime example of how we are transforming healthcare by providing care in the best environment for patients."

Sara Elliott, Head of Medical Imaging at DBTH, highlighted the focus on patient experience: "Patient experience is crucial to delivering an effective diagnostic service, and the new imaging suite has been designed with comfort in mind."

Rod Paterson, Local Team Leader at RRT, expressed his gratitude: "We were delighted to be able to play our part in the successful opening of the Montagu Imaging Suite. Serving 400 meals to staff was our way of saying thank you for the unwavering dedication of the teams who go above and beyond to provide quality care and support to the community."

RRT, known for providing practical support in times of need, aimed to boost morale and show appreciation for the hardworking healthcare teams. Their efforts were warmly received, helping staff stay energised during the busy transition.