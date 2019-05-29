Proud chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals receives OBE from Prince Charles

Decades of dedicated work by chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital, Richard Parker, have been recognised with his appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

His OBE was presented by Prince Charles for services to ‘health and social care’.

Working within the NHS for more than 37 years, Richard Parker has led the Trust since January 2017, having previously served as director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality from 2013.

During his tenure at DBTH, he has overseen significant improvements to the organisation’s overall performance, working to develop the quality of clinical services and, along with colleagues, delivering the organisation’s first year-end financial surplus since 2016.

Born and raised in the Manor and Hackenthorpe areas of Sheffield, Richard has spent almost his entire career within the NHS in South Yorkshire, qualifying as a registered general nurse through the Sheffield School of Nursing in 1985, one of only two males in his qualifying group.

Speaking about the award Richard said: “I am truly humbled to have been appointed OBE and it is an honour I receive with the utmost pride and humility. Throughout my career within the NHS I have worked with extraordinarily talented individuals, who have used their talents to the benefit of countless patients. To have been able to contribute to improving the delivery of care throughout my career has been an utter privilege and as such I am extremely grateful to receive such recognition.

“I must also extend my thanks to my family, wife Kim and children, Jake and Rhiannon, for their love and support.”

Since becoming chief executive in 2017, Richard has overseen a number of improvements such as better substantially lower infection rates, lower incidence of avoidable harms and the Trust is currently on a five-year Improvement journey with the goal of achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the CQC.