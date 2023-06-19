Plea launched to help complete Doncaster rainbow memorial for city's 1,000 Covid victims

The giant, multi coloured rainbow is slowly taking shape in the grounds of the former Doncaster Museum in Chequer Road and is gradually being filled with coloured hearts with messages for the more than 1,000 people lost in Doncaster during the pandemic.

The Hearts for Doncaster sculpture is planned as a lasting memorial to those who died as well as a way of commemorating doctors and nurses and others who gave their all during the crisis.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We're still looking for sponsors of hearts!

The Hearts for Doncaster memorial needs more hearts for its completion.

“Thanks to our amazing supporters, we now have approximately 700 hears adorned on the monument.

“But to complete the rainbow we need you.”

People can be a heart for £20, which will be placed on the memorial, with the cash raised going into the NHS.

The spokesman added: “Each £20 given per heart is directly reinvested in our hospitals to improve patient care, fund research projects, bolster staff wellbeing services and more.

“Each heart is engraved with your own personal message and displayed for all to see - a part of Doncaster history and a proud and bold tribute to those who gave everything during the pandemic.”

To find out more, or to purchase a heart, please visit the charity website: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/hearts-for-doncaster/