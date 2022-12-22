The players included Doncaster Rovers Head Coach, Danny Schofield, club captain, Tommy Rowe, Doncaster Rovers Belles defender Freya Rattenbury and Doncaster Rugby League forward, Alex Holdstock.

Alongside Play & Activity Leaders, Icky Lall and Maxine Deakin, the players visited the bedsides of children throughout the wards, chatting with them and watching as they unpacked their gift bags.

Icky Lall said: “We are so grateful to this group of players for coming to visit us. It was wonderful to see them chat with each individual child and take the time to make the visit memorable.

Players with a patient

“I’m sure this is an experience that many of the children will not forget, thank you.”

In addition to the gift bags, donated by Club Doncaster Foundation which included a cuddly teddy, a football and toys, the players gifted the wards a cash sum of £150.

On the visit, Club Captain Tommy Rowe said: “It was a great experience. To have that opportunity to meet people who are in hospital over Christmas was a privilege.

“We brought the presents for the kids, and it was great to see their faces as we tried to cheer them up a little bit and have a chat with the parents to see what they’re going through as well.”

Players with a patient

If you, or someone you know, would like to make a donation to a specific area or ward, visit our charity website at https://dbthcharity.co.uk/ or email [email protected].

Players with staff