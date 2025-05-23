People with swallowing difficulties, known as dysphagia, delight in pop up dining experience in Doncaster

Doncaster’s first dedicated fine dining event for those living with swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) was held at the Royal Suite at Doncaster Racecourse this week.

Ready meal provider, Wiltshire Farm Foods Doncaster and national social care charity, Making Space, collaborated on the initiative to give people with the condition a rare opportunity to enjoy a texture modified meal out with loved ones, friends, and carers.

Today’s event took place during Dementia Action Week (21-25 May) as many of those living with the condition will also experience difficulties with swallowing.

One of the diners, Malcolm Tomlinson, is 78-years-old and attended with his daughter, Amanda.

She said: “This dining event is a fantastic idea. Dad simply doesn’t have the opportunity to eat out anymore given his swallowing issues; nowhere serves food in a texture that is safe for him to eat. It’s been such a long time since we’ve eaten out together so today is a real treat.”

Diners were treated to a free lunchtime meal, prepared by Wiltshire Farm Foods. The menu included a variety of award-winning puréed meals such as Pork in Apple Gravy, Salmon in Butter Sauce, Chocolate Cake, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The award-winning Trowbridge-based food provider develops meals specifically for people living with dysphagia. Its Softer Foods meals have been awarded a Queen’s Awards for innovation in recognition of its puréed range.

Community Services Manager at Making Space, Lydia Woodall added: “We’re proud to partner with Wiltshire Farm Foods to raise awareness of dysphagia and support informed, person-centred choices. It’s all about helping people feel confident about their options, and we hope everyone enjoys this special event – a first for Doncaster.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods believes passionately about a person’s right to dine in dignity and its chefs work closely with its team of registered dietitians to create meals which are nutritious and, crucially, safe to eat, as well as meals which are a feast for the eyes and taste fantastic.

Making Space is a national charity providing health and social care across England, including in Doncaster. It supports people with a range of needs, including dementia and caring responsibilities, helping them lead fulfilling, independent lives.