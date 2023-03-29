People in Doncaster reminded about NHS healthcare options ahead of spring bank holidays

The NHS region’s Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Faisel Baig, says people can use the NHS 111 online service for urgent help on a wide range of health problems. NHS 111 will direct people to the most appropriate local treatment option such as their GP, a pharmacy consultation, a call-back from a nurse, or an urgent walk-in treatment centre.

People should still call 999 and go to A&E in an emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Dr Baig, who is a GP in North Lincolnshire, said: “If you or someone close to you needs medical help over these bank holidays, please remember 999 and A&E departments are for the most serious or life-threatening injuries or illnesses. If you’re unsure where or how to seek medical help, then please use 111 online or phone 111.”

Dr Faisel Baig, Medical Director for Primary Care, NHS North East and Yorkshire region

NHS 111 online will connect callers with medical advice quickly, conveniently and with the same experts they can expect to reach by phoning 111. It’s available to everyone aged over five years and will direct callers to the most appropriate medical care in as little as 90 seconds.

For people who have repeat medications, Electronic repeat dispensing (known as eRD) gives them the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times like bank holidays.

For people who have a regular repeat prescription, eRD can be set up easily by asking their GP about it or speaking with their community pharmacist. It is a convenient service which pre-orders up to a year’s worth of their medication which they can collect at agreed intervals at their local pharmacy.