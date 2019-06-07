Passionate and dedicated Doncaster volunteers are thanked with an afternoon tea

An NHS health trust which provides mental health, learning disability, childrens and community services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire celebrated its volunteers at a special afternoon tea party.

The event held on Thursday June 6, coincided with the start of National Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7). The occasion included awards in recognition of volunteers who have served 5, 10 and 15 years at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Volunteers at the afternoon tea

Lawson Pater, RDaSH Chairman who presented the certificates, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to every one of our amazing volunteers. We are very lucky to have so many passionate and dedicated people who volunteer here. They make such a difference to the people who use our services and we appreciate everything that they do.”

The RDaSH volunteers enjoyed the traditional afternoon tea at Warmsworth Hall in Doncaster.

The Trust has more than 200 committed volunteers doing roles from transporting patients to and from St John’s Hospice in their own cars, growing plants at The Walled Garden for the public to buy, serving customers at the WellBean Coffee Lounge at Tickhill Road Hospital, to greeting visitors and supporting patients’ activities. The Trust also has a team of peer support volunteers who share their health experiences with others who are going through the similar situations.

As well as helping others, volunteering has been shown to have a positive impact on the lives of those who volunteer, assisting them in gaining new skills and boosting self-esteem. If you want to know more about volunteering at RDaSH please telephone 01302 798135 or email rdash.involvement@nhs.net or to volunteer at the Hospice contact Lindsey Richards on 01302 796662.