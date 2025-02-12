Over 65s in Doncaster encouraged to get shingles and pneumococcal vaccines

People in Doncaster aged 65 and over are being encouraged to get their shingles and pneumococcal vaccines when offered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as the NHS has been rolling out a wider campaign of vaccinations for flu, covid and RSV over the last few months.

The winter months are the most strenuous on the health service as viruses spread more easily as people are more likely to gather indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research has proven that vaccines are one of the best tools for protecting public health and that they reduce the chances of needing hospitalisation for the illnesses they protect against.

People aged 65 and over are encouraged to get their shingles and pneumococcal vaccines when offered.

Pneumococcal bacteria are spread typically by sneezing and coughing.

The pneumococcal vaccine protects against some of the types of bacteria that can cause potentially life-threatening illnesses such as meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis; all of which can be fatal.

The pneumococcal vaccine is recommended for people at higher risk of these illnesses, such as babies and adults aged 65 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shingles is a reoccurrence of the chickenpox virus that causes a painful rash and blisters.

The vaccine gives you the best possible protection from getting shingles even if you have had shingles before, it also gives you the best optimal protection from serious complications that shingles can cause in older people.

The shingles vaccine is recommended for all adults turning 65, those aged 70 to 79 and those aged 50 and over with a severely weakened immune system.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer of NHS South Yorkshire said: “Receiving the pneumococcal and shingles vaccines can help protect yourself from a potentially serious illness, especially for people over the age of 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the cold weather persists make sure to get your vaccines and give yourself the best chance to avoid needing treatment for these illnesses.”

Receiving the vaccines as soon as they are offered to you is your best way of protecting yourself and others this winter.

You can find more information on the shingles vaccine here.

You can find more information on the pneumococcal vaccine here.

Full details of all vaccinations are available through the NHS website which can be found HERE