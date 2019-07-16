The cycle track at the Doncaster Dome opens on August 5

Bosses at the Dome have confirmed this week that the new community cycle circuit will officially open on August 5.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who will manage the circuit, and Doncaster Council have teamed up with Doncaster Free Press to give a group of young people from the town the chance to be among the first people to cycle on the new circuit.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We cannot wait to open this new fantastic facility for the people of Doncaster. It is important to us that young people from the borough are amongst the first to try out the track and can put their peddle power into action.

“We are inviting people to put their names forward to be there on the opening day and to be among the first 50 people to take to the track.

“This cycle track will be used by elite racers on September 27 when the UCI Road World Championships come to town, before that our own home-grown cyclists can give it a go.

“The Cycle Hub has been developed thanks to a significant cash injection from the Government’s Places to Ride capital grants programme, and the circuit will benefit people of all ages, groups, clubs and schools from across the region.”

The competition to be one of the first riders is open to anyone under that age of 16, who can cycle, has their own bike to bring along and is free on the morning of August 5.

To put your name forward to be among the first 50 to cycle the track on that date email your name and age to win@dclt.co.uk by July 30 2019.

The programme is designed to provide a lasting legacy after the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire in September.

Mayor Ros Jones added: “This is an incredible opportunity for our young people to be part of the opening of this world-class cycling facility.”

The track is a 1km long, 6m wide circuit, which is closed from traffic to create a safe environment for cyclists of all abilities, with recreational and competitive roots, including a regional specification race circuit. The site also includes a learn to ride area for children and young people, as well as a cobbled climb.

It was paid for with money from British Cycling, Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with a contribution from Doncaster council