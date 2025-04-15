One in four males avoid health checks through fear of finding something wrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly a quarter of UK males (23%) admit to avoiding general health check-ups due to fear of discovering a medical condition, new national research has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerning trend, discovered through a study conducted by Optical Express, is only amplified when it comes to eye tests, with more than a quarter (28%) of men admitting to avoiding eye tests despite experiencing vision problems.

The study highlights that UK males typically go two years and 10 months between eye tests, significantly longer than women, who attend one every one year and eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reportedly, the primary barrier for men avoiding eye tests is cost (30%), followed by lack of time (29%) and belief that their vision is fine (26%).

Men are avoiding eye tests through fear of finding wider health issues, study finds

However, more worryingly, 18% of men avoid eye tests due to concerns they may uncover wider health issues.

While eye tests help identify a plethora of eye health issues like glaucoma and cataracts, they may also detect early signs of serious general health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and even neurological diseases.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said:“Our research uncovers a worrying trend among UK men, who are neglecting their eye health due to fear of finding underlying health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eye tests are not just about vision – they can play a crucial role in detecting early signs of wider health issues. While any diagnosis can be scary, it is undoubtedly in one’s best interest to identify any and all health issues as early as possible so they can be treated accordingly.

“Our study revealed eye tests are among the most commonly skipped health check-ups by men (20%), second only to dental appointments (22%). We urge men to prioritise their eye health. Eye tests are a simple but essential step towards maintaining overall health and wellbeing.”

Elsewhere, the study revealed 16% of men would not be happy to wear glasses or contact lenses, with a third (32%) believing wearing them would negatively impact their life.

Optical Express have pledged to support men’s mental health with a series of fundraising drives to bolster its support for charities around the UK. Last year, CEO David Moulsdale donated £37,770 to Men Matter Scotland, a charity dedicated to the support and wellbeing of men’s mental health.

For more advice on eye protection or to book an eye test, visit the website.