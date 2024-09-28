Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were fewer hospital admissions for patients with obesity in Doncaster last year, new figures show, despite the number of admissions rising across England.

Campaign group Action on Sugar said the national rise was evidence of "a growing public health challenge" and called for the Government to take action against unhealthy food advertising.

New NHS Digital figures show obesity was the primary or secondary cause of around 5,090 hospital admissions for patients in Doncaster in the 2023 financial year.

This was down from the year before, when there were around 5,540 admissions.

Obesity admissions in Doncaster fall by nearly a tenth over the last year.

Nationally, admissions have increased eight per cent% since last year, when there were 1.1 million recorded.

Earlier this month the Government confirmed it will introduce legislation to ban companies advertising products deemed high in fat, salt and sugar on TV before 9pm.

It will also include a total ban on paid-for online adverts for these products.

The ban, which was first proposed by Boris Johnson in 2021, will come into force in October 2025.

Dr Kawther Hashem, head of research and impact at Action on Sugar, said: "The rise in obesity and the unhealthy food environment we are surrounded with are key contributing factors which need to be urgently addressed by the Government.

"This must include introducing the delayed restrictions on unhealthy food advertising, expanding on the success of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy to unhealthy food products and improving nutritional labelling on products.

"Now, more than ever, do we need a food environment that ensures more healthier options are available, accessible and affordable to everyone."

The figures also reveal how many prescriptions were issued for Orlistat, a treatment for obesity available on the NHS that prevents some fat consumed from being absorbed by the body.

Across the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board there were 17,046 Orlistat prescriptions issued in the year ending March 2023, or 12 for every 1,000 people.

Helen Kirrane, head of policy and campaigns at Diabetes UK said obesity is a "major risk factor" in developing diabetes, which is also rising rapidly.

She called for greater investment in weight management treatment, and prioritising weight loss medication for those most in need.

Ms Kirrane added: "Better treatment for obesity should not be the only solution to the UK’s obesity crisis.

"Instead, we need to see a wide range of measures that would help address the scale of the issue – from free school meals to implementing the delayed plans to protect children from junk food advertising."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "This country has failed to tackle the obesity crisis, harming people’s health and costing the NHS billions of pounds.

"This government is urgently tackling the obesity crisis head on - shifting our focus from treatment to prevention - to ease the strain on our NHS and helping people to live well for longer.

"This includes restricting junk food advertising on TV and online, empowering councils to block the development of new fast-food shops outside of schools, and banning the sale of energy drinks to under 16s."