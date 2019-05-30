'Nurses are Superheroes' event raises money for new TV's at Doncaster children's ward

Many people already see them as superheroes and a special fundraising event marking the importance of nurses was staged at a Doncaster hospital.

The Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) put on a ‘Nurses are Superheroes’ event.

The special occasion raised £2,000 for the Trust’s Charity as well as for new televisions, which will be used to entertain both patients and visitors.

The event was arranged to coincide with ‘National Superhero Day’, which is an annual celebration that takes place every April and recognises the importance of superheroes as role models for children.

Not only does the day pay tribute to comic-book heroes but it also shines a light on their real-life equivalents in the military, police and health.

Read more health news from the Free Press

Samantha Fawkes, Matron for the department, said: ‘’Everyone had a great time, with our nurses dressing up as their favourite costumed heroes.

"For the entire day our ward was transformed into a bright and colourful comic-book world.

"It really made a huge difference to all of the children who stopped by, lifting their spirits and brining a smile to their faces.’’

Lois Mellor, Head of Midwifery, said: “We are always proud of the efforts made by our nursing team.

“It was really encouraging to see a whole day being dedicated to acknowledging their contributions whilst collecting money for long-term improvements to our care environment.’’