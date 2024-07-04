Northern reminds NHS workers to claim 25% discount on train journeys on eve of health service’s 76th anniversary
The train operator issued the reminder ahead of the 76th anniversary of the creation of the NHS tomorrow (Friday, 5 July).
The saving, which is available via Health Service Discounts, is delivered in partnership with Network - a company that specialises in employee discounts and benefits.
The discount is available on all of the train operator’s 2,500 services a day.
Stuart Taylor, head of commercial development at Northern, said: “We were very proud to launch this special discount last year – and we want to encourage as many NHS workers as possible to benefit.
“The discount is valid on each and every one of our services – and over time a 25% discount really adds up.”
As part of the scheme, the train operator also offers a 25% discount on Advance Purchase tickets to carers, teachers and employees of registered charities.
