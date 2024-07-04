Northern reminds NHS workers to claim 25% discount on train journeys on eve of health service’s 76th anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern says NHS workers across the North of England should remember to claim a special 25% discount on Advance Purchase tickets on its services.

The train operator issued the reminder ahead of the 76th anniversary of the creation of the NHS tomorrow (Friday, 5 July).

The saving, which is available via Health Service Discounts, is delivered in partnership with Network - a company that specialises in employee discounts and benefits.

The discount is available on all of the train operator’s 2,500 services a day.

Stuart Taylor, head of commercial development at Northern, said: “We were very proud to launch this special discount last year – and we want to encourage as many NHS workers as possible to benefit.

“The discount is valid on each and every one of our services – and over time a 25% discount really adds up.”