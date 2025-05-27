It has been described by the UKHSA as ‘incredibly infectious’ 🤢

This half term children across the UK will be mixing with friends and family.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that spreads easily through close contact.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), have issued a fresh plea in a post on social media for people to “stay at home” if they have the symptoms of norovirus this half term.

The latest statistics from the UKHSA show that the four-week period leading up to April 27, the total number of norovirus cases more than double (156.9%) the five-season average for the same four-week period.

Norovirus activity remains high but has started to decrease in recent weeks. If you or your children have the symptoms of the “highly infectious” stomach bug, you are being urged to “stay home” to stop the spread.

Norovirus can easily spread amongst children. | Pexels, MART PRODUCTION

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a stomach bug that causes sickness and diarrhoea.

It is highly contagious and can easily spread throughout settings where people have close contact such as nurseries or schools. Young children and babies are at higher risk of developing complications and prolonged symptoms, which may require medical treatment, so it’s important for parents to be aware of the tell-tale signs.

How long does norovirus last?

Norovirus, whilst unpleasant, generally doesn’t last long, with symptoms in both children and adults usually starting to get better within two to three days.

Norovirus is highly contagious, even if you have no symptoms you can still be infectious. To prevent infecting others the NHS recommend you stay at home and avoid sending the kids to nursery or school for 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

What are the symptoms of norovirus in children?

The symptoms of norovirus in children can come on suddenly, they are the same as symptoms in adults, which can include:

vomiting

diarrhoea

abdominal pain

a high temperature

headache

aches and pains

For those in vulnerable groups, such as young children and babies, norovirus can cause complications due to dehydration which may require medical treatment.

It’s important to keep children with norovirus hydrated and to look out for the signs of dehydration, which in children can include:

feeling thirsty

dark yellow, strong-smelling pee

peeing less often than usual

feeling dizzy or lightheaded

feeling tired

a dry mouth, lips and tongue

sunken eyes

And in babies can include:

a sunken soft spot (fontanelle) on top of their head

sunken eyes

few or no tears when they cry

not having many wet nappies

being drowsy or irritable

How long is norovirus contagious?

Norovirus has an incubation period of between 12 to 48 hours, with symptoms often coming on suddenly.

Children are most infectious when they have symptoms, but it is possible to spread norovirus before and after symptoms have stopped. This is why the NHS advise children should stay at home and not attend school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped.

Norovirus is easily spread through close contact, it cannot be killed by alcohol hand sanitisation gels, with children advised to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water to avoid catching it or spreading it to others.

