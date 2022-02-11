Nigel the therapy dog helps patients on a Doncaster mental health ward

Dave Trotter and Julie Ward from Tickhill, took their eight-year-old black Cockerpoo to Brodsworth Ward, on the Tickhill Road Hospital site, where he quickly made friends with patient Michelle Amer, who said “he really cheered me up”.

“He made me feel very relaxed while I was stroking him and brought back happy memories of the two Yorkies I grew up with”, added Michelle.

Dave and Julie have been visiting local schools with Nigel for around four years, since becoming volunteers for Wirrall-based Therapy Dogs Nationwide. He’s a firm favourite with primary school pupils at Edlington, who regularly enjoy reading to him as part of the charity’s Paws and Read programme.

Nigel takes a back seat to Sarah, Julie and Dave

But it was a chance meeting with Senior Occupational Therapist Sarah Murdoch at the Flourish café, at Balby’s St Catherine’s House, that led to his latest ‘meet and greet’ assignment.

Sarah, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “After finding out more about Nigel’s role I invited them to visit the ward.

“Extensive research supports the mental health benefits of something as simple as petting a dog. It helps with relaxation and provides a lot of comfort to those who feel anxious and worried. Nigel was the centre of attraction as soon as he arrived on the ward and we can’t wait to see him again.”