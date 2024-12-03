NHS South Yorkshire encourages public to use pharmacies for quick access to treatment for common ailments

NHS pharmacy service makes it easier for patients to access same day, face to face consultations for common ailments.

A senior doctor at NHS South Yorkshire is encouraging the public to think ‘Pharmacy First’ if they are feeling ill this winter. The Pharmacy First Service, introduced across England earlier this year, enables patients to receive treatment for seven common ailments directly from their community pharmacist, avoiding the need for a GP appointment or prescription.

Pharmacists can now supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals, where appropriate, to treat the following seven conditions: sinusitis, sore throat, earache in children, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under 65.

Dr David Crichton, GP and Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Pharmacists are highly trained health care professionals who can help with a wide range of common ailments and minor illnesses. The Pharmacy First Service allows pharmacists to supply medication, when appropriate, for seven common ailments. As winter rolls around and brings a wealth of winter bugs with it, patients can go straight to their local pharmacy for self care advice and where appropriate, receive treatment for these 7 ailments without having to see their GP first, making it easy and convenient to be treated.

Dr David Crichton.

“As well as the Pharmacy First Service, pharmacists are becoming increasingly essential in supporting self-care, offering expert advice, guidance, and a broad selection of over-the-counter products for minor, short-term ailments. They also provide valuable services such as vaccinations, blood pressure checks for patients over 40 and oral contraceptive supply.”

Pharmacy First is offered year-round in pharmacies across South Yorkshire, patients can attend their local pharmacy, without an appointment, and have a consultation with a pharmacist for one of the seven common ailments. Pharmacy support staff are also highly trained to consult with patients on a range of minor illnesses and advise on self care to manage symptoms under the supervision of the pharmacist.

Claire Thomas, Community Pharmacy Clinical Lead at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Pharmacies have consultation rooms where you can speak in private with a pharmacist about your health concerns. Many pharmacies are open evenings and weekends meaning you can be seen at a time that is convenient for you.

“If appropriate for your condition, your pharmacist will supply medication directly to you following your consultation. If the pharmacist thinks you need to see another health care professional, they will refer you on to them.”

GP practices are working closely with local pharmacies and are able to offer patients the choice of being referred to the Pharmacy First service for minor and common conditions. This helps to increase access to GP practice appointments for patients with more complex needs.

NHS 111 also refer patients to Pharmacy First. Pharmacists are highly skilled in providing consultations for common ailments and will work with GP practices to deliver individualised high quality care. The next time you are offered a referral or have a common ailment think Pharmacy First and see your local pharmacist.

For more information about staying well this winter, including information on Pharmacy First, please visit Be Winter Well :: South Yorkshire I.C.B https://southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/be-winter-well