NHS 111 offering crisis mental health support in North East and Yorkshire.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can now benefit from support through NHS 111 in the North East and Yorkshire, the NHS region’s Medical Director has confirmed.

Across the North East and Yorkshire, and the rest of England, patients are among the first in the world to have access to a 24/7 full package of mental health crisis support via a 3-digit number: NHS 111.

People in crisis or concerned loved ones can call 111, select the mental health option and enable access to a trained mental health professional, who can guide and support them with next steps such as organising face-to-face community support or facilitating access to crisis alternative services.

Emergency departments have access to liaison psychiatric teams to offer people crisis support if there is a risk to life for the minority of people who will need ongoing emergency help after they contact NHS 111.

NHS Talking Therapy Services are also available for people who need support for other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anyone can refer themselves online via nhs.uk or by contacting their GP.

People can also call 999 if there is a serious risk to life.

Free listening services are provided by charities including The Samaritans (phone free on 116 123) or Shout Crisis text line (text Shout to 85258).

NHS Director for Mental Health, Claire Murdoch, said: “We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need.

“While the NHS made significant progress during the pandemic with local services creating their own crisis phone lines, we want to go a step further by giving people everywhere in England one single point of access via NHS 111.

“The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment.”

Dr Hamish McLure, NHS Medical Director in the North East and Yorkshire, said the new integrated service gives patients who need to speak to someone urgently the chance to be listened to by a trained member of staff who can direct them to the right place.

“If you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option,” Dr McLure said.

“NHS staff will guide callers through the support they might need, such as organising face-to-face community support or arranging access to alternatives services such as crisis cafés or safe havens.”

A full list of mental health support options is available via the NHS website. The service is also suitable for deaf people, with tailored services available.

Nationally, the NHS has invested an extra £2.3 billion into expanding mental health services and this latest innovation will help patients in crisis get directed to the support they need quickly.

The health service also remains on track to meet its Long-Term Plan target to expand community mental health treatment by 370,000 people a year for patients with severe mental illness.