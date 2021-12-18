New study combining mental well-being and physical health for men in Doncaster

And the team are calling out to men in Doncaster and the surrounding area who are currently experiencing or struggling with their mental health to get in touch to take part in the study starting in January 2022.

Happy Healthy Strong is a well-being and physical exercise programme aimed at male adults who are experiencing feelings of stress, worry or low mood. The programme was first launched by gym owner, Ryan Croft, during lockdown and has since been supported by the NHS.

Participants can take part in sessions either face-to-face or, if they prefer to remain anonymous, online. The programme’s aim, which runs over 12 weeks, is to help participants understand their feelings and help improve both their physical and mental health.

Dr Victoria Laker, who is leading on the study for Grounded Research says: “Everyone can experience emotions such as anxiety, worry and low mood, but some people, particularly males, find it difficult to recognise these feelings as poor mental health or know how or where to get support, and often find themselves at the back of a very long queue when they do try to seek advice or help.

“Happy Healthy Strong is a combination of well-being, mental health education and physical exercise. We know that exercise has a positive effect on mental health, if you combine exercise with learning about common mental health problems, and how to reduce them it can make a huge difference to your well-being and the ability to cope with everyday life.”

Almost one in five adults were likely to experience some form of depression during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and physical activity has been on the decline, partly due to the demotivating nature of common mental health problems.

Ryan Croft, gym owner and personal trainer said: “This project is extremely important to me and I truly believe we can make a positive impact for men struggling with mental health across the country.”

For more information phone Dr Vikki Laker on 07970 049942 or email [email protected] adding Happy Healthy Strong in the subject line.