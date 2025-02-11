New service launches in Doncaster for people struggling with substance misuse
Called the Open Access Service, it is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services – run in partnership with The Alcohol and Drugs Service (ADS) and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
The service was launched this week at Rosslyn House, on Thorne Road, Doncaster.
The service aims to support people over the age of 18, who are experiencing problems with substance misuse, including but not limited to alcohol, ketamine, cannabis, cocaine, and prescription drugs.
Councillor Nigel Ball said:
“This is a brilliant addition to the services Aspire Drugs and Alcohol offers.
The aim is to give adults quick access for help and support with substance misuse.”
Andrea Vincent, manager of Aspire, said: “The newly formed team are all experienced drug and alcohol practitioners who aim to support anyone who walks into Aspire, with harm reduction advice, a full assessment on the same day or a future appointment.”