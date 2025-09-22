New pilot Sleep Support Service launches in Doncaster

Families across Doncaster struggling with children’s sleep will soon have access to new crucial support, thanks to the launch of a dedicated pilot service led by The Sleep Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning on October 1, the project will provide one-to-one support, training and practical guidance to improve the health and wellbeing of children and their carers.

The Doncaster Sleep Support programme has been designed to address the growing demand for help, following the end of a previously commissioned service. Local families and professionals have raised significant concerns about the impact of sleep difficulties, with survey findings showing:

45% of families describe sleep as a ‘big’ or ‘very big’ problem.

The most common challenges reported include trouble falling asleep and waking during the night.

Poor sleep is linked to behaviour problems, stress for parents/carers, and issues at school.

Families and practitioners say the biggest help would be one-to-one support, parent/carer workshops and Family Hub drop-in sessions.

New Sleep Support Service is Launching in Doncaster with The Sleep Charity

The pilot service aims to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Build a sustainable model of early intervention and specialist support.

Upskill local practitioners through evidence-based training.

Deliver tailored support via a new referral system and triaged helpline.

Improve outcomes for families across the city.

Families will be able to access support by completing an online referral form, with each case triaged to ensure the right level of help is provided. Interventions will range from practical signposting to intensive one-to-one work for complex needs.

Vicki Beevers, CEO of The Sleep Charity, said: “We are delighted to be launching this pilot service to provide vital sleep support to families across Doncaster. Since our past service was decommissioned, we have been inundated with requests for help, and it has been extremely difficult knowing that families are in crisis without having the resources to support them.

“I founded The Sleep Charity because I know first-hand how exhausting life can be when sleep is a struggle, and how much it can impact a child’s ability to thrive and reach their potential. If your child is experiencing sleep difficulties, please complete our online referral form. We look forward to working with families across the city to improve health and wellbeing.”

The Sleep Charity is working closely with Doncaster Family Hubs, health professionals and the local authority to ensure families receive the right support at the right time. By March 2026, the project aims to have reached hundreds of families, established a skilled local workforce and laid the foundations for long-term sleep support in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Fleetwood, Early Intervention & Prevention Service Manager at City of Doncaster Council, said: "Sleep is a cornerstone of mental wellbeing, and yet it's one of the most overlooked areas in early intervention. The ripple effect of better sleep is profound - from improved emotional regulation and resilience to stronger relationships and better engagement in education and work.

“For Doncaster’s Family Hubs, this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to holistic, community-led support. It empowers families to take control of their wellbeing and strengthens the preventative work we’re doing in partnership with The Sleep Charity across the borough."

For families that feel they need support, they can fill in the referral link, here https://customervoice.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=tM8A_0RGPkqFmV1DXoOj23Y2TemtqQdKul-LKH5eWmBUQzVMUjVWNlJNT0dDMkhTNVAzQ1pPQkY4OC4u