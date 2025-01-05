Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The proportion of patients being diagnosed with cancer at an early stage in England has risen to its highest ever level, according to new NHS analysis.

Latest data on 13 of the most common cancers, such as breast, prostate and lung cancer, shows that nearly three in five patients are now being diagnosed at stages one or two, when the cancer is easier to treat.

The increased number of cancers being caught earlier follows a major drive by the NHS over the last two years to encourage millions of people to come forward for potentially life-saving checks, especially those who may be at higher risk as a result of hereditary or lifestyle factors.

Rapid cancer registration data shows that 120,958 of the 206,038 common cancers (58.7%) diagnosed between September 2023 and August 2024 were identified at an early stage – an improvement of 2.7 percentage points on pre-pandemic levels, corresponding to an estimated additional 7,000 patients diagnosed at an early stage.

New NHS England early cancer diagnosis figures: Yorkshire lagging behind.

Among the initiatives rolled out by the NHS to help catch more cancers earlier are its innovative NHS Lung Health Check (Targeted Lung Health Check Programme (TLHC)) and Liver Health Programmes.

They see hi-tech mobile scanning trucks and vans go into the heart of communities to offer in-depth checks to people at shopping centres, sports stadiums, food banks and supermarket car parks.

Data shows more than 5,000 people have been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier via the TLHC programme, since it was launched in 2019.

Dame Cally Palmer, National Cancer Director for NHS England, said: “Lives are saved when cancers are caught early – and following a major drive on early detection in recent years, it’s really encouraging to see more people than ever are now being diagnosed at an earlier stage.

“There is still much more to do to save more lives and we will not let up in our efforts to catch more cancers earlier, where treatment is more likely to be successful. NHS teams across the country are continuing to take tests and checks closer to people who need them, and with new treatments being made available all the time, we will continue to do all we can to get people seen and treated for cancer as early as possible.”

New analysis also shows more people than ever before have been tested for cancer over the last year.

Over 3 million people (3,071,055) were seen for urgent cancer checks over the last year (November 2023 to October 2024), which is up by over 100,000 on the same period the year before, and up by over 700,000 on the same period five years ago – before the Covid pandemic.

Since 2022, the NHS has carried out a series of national awareness campaigns and unique initiatives, such as putting messages on urinal mats in pubs and football grounds, on underwear in Morrisons supermarkets, as well as on a large double-decker bus travelling to cancer hot spots around the country.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “As we all live longer and the number of people developing cancer continues to rise, the NHS is diagnosing more cancers than ever before.

“Our work to raise awareness, help to warn those at risk and encourage people to come forward for checks is vital to make sure people can get treatment promptly. Talking about cancer helps save lives too so, if you’re seeing friends and loved ones this new year, please check in with them and have a conversation.

“If anyone is worried they might have signs or symptoms of cancer, please encourage them to get checked – the NHS is here for people and wants to see them at the earliest opportunity.”

Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research, Policy and Services at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Yorkshire Cancer Research welcomes the news from the NHS that advancements in early diagnosis are being made on a national scale. The figures demonstrate the vital impact that targeted screening programmes have on finding cancers at the earliest possible stage, when there is the best chance of successful treatment.

While the national data marks a positive improvement in early diagnosis, Yorkshire still lags behind and some parts of the region have the lowest rates of people getting diagnosed with early-stage cancers in the country.

“Early cancer diagnosis rates in Yorkshire do show improvements over time, however the proportion of people being diagnosed at an early stage is increasing at a slower rate than in England.

The NHS long term plan has set a target for 75% of all cancers to be diagnosed early by 2028, but data from the charity suggests that Yorkshire will miss this target by seven years.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is committed to improving the early diagnosis of cancer in Yorkshire by funding vital screening programmes and life-saving screening trials.

This includes the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering lung screening trial which offered people at a higher risk of lung cancer the opportunity to be scanned for early signs of the disease. Having recently been taken over by the NHS to roll it out nationally, the trial has helped pave the way for a national lung screening programme by 2030 and will see 600,000 people in Yorkshire offered a lung health check over the next five years.

The life-saving impact of screening initiatives like the Leeds Lung Health Check is clear, however there is more work to be done to ensure everyone in Yorkshire, no matter who they are or where they live, can get diagnosed at the earliest possible stage.

Investment in local solutions is critical for increasing screening uptake to ensure that all of Yorkshire’s diverse communities have access to cancer screening and feel supported to approach their GP if they believe they may have cancer signs and symptoms.

There are many barriers stopping people in Yorkshire from accessing screening services and attending GP appointments, so it is vital that greater investment is made into local initiatives and research that discovers new ways to get people diagnosed early. Everyone in Yorkshire should have the best chance of surviving cancer.”

The NHS website has a range of information and advice on cancer symptoms.