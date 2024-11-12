New ‘Diabetes hub’ helps young people in Doncaster
NHS South Yorkshire has worked in partnership with Social Change to develop the hub based on the needs of local people already living with the condition.
The new hub provides younger people living with type 2 diabetes with practical advice on diet, nutrition, and essential health checks to help them manage and take control of their health.
It is designed to help younger people manage the various aspects of daily life living with type 2 diabetes, ranging from financial matters to finding support networks such as guidance
on budgeting for healthcare-related costs, accessing financial assistance, and planning for extra expenses that may arise due to their condition.
Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said “ The new hub is here to help young people in South Yorkshire living with type 2 diabetes take control of their health.
For those diagnosed before the age of 40, managing diabetes can be challenging, but this campaign provides personalised tools, practical advice, and emotional support.
“The hub also offers essential information on managing diet, fitness, mental health, and accessing local services, making it easier for individuals to navigate their diabetes journey in a way that works for them.
“If you or someone you know could benefit from these resources, explore the hub today and share it with those who might need support.”
