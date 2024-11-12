Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we approach World Diabetes Day on 14 November 2024 thousands of people from across South Yorkshire are benefitting from a new ‘Diabetes hub’ which has been designed specifically for those under 40 living with type 2 diabetes.

NHS South Yorkshire has worked in partnership with Social Change to develop the hub based on the needs of local people already living with the condition.

The new hub provides younger people living with type 2 diabetes with practical advice on diet, nutrition, and essential health checks to help them manage and take control of their health.

It is designed to help younger people manage the various aspects of daily life living with type 2 diabetes, ranging from financial matters to finding support networks such as guidance

on budgeting for healthcare-related costs, accessing financial assistance, and planning for extra expenses that may arise due to their condition.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said “ The new hub is here to help young people in South Yorkshire living with type 2 diabetes take control of their health.

For those diagnosed before the age of 40, managing diabetes can be challenging, but this campaign provides personalised tools, practical advice, and emotional support.

“The hub also offers essential information on managing diet, fitness, mental health, and accessing local services, making it easier for individuals to navigate their diabetes journey in a way that works for them.

“If you or someone you know could benefit from these resources, explore the hub today and share it with those who might need support.”

The hub, ‘Your Diabetes, Your Journey’ provides targeted support advice and support tools to help patients gain the knowledge to integrate type 2 diabetes management into their daily routine, helping them to maintain a fulfilling, balanced life while managing their condition.

The Your Diabetes Your Journey hub can be accessed on NHS South Yorkhire’s website here.