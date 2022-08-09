The new lifesaving equipment, which has been funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), will be installed by the end of September, meaning every station run by the train operator in this area will have a defibrillator for use by the local community.
Every defibrillator has step by step spoken instructions built in which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency.
Computers inside the defibrillators work to analyse a person’s heart rhythms to find out if an electric shock is needed.
Electrodes then automatically deliver the shock if required.
Once installed all these life-saving units will be added to a national register and training will be offered by North West Ambulance Service to station staff along with local communities.
Northern has already installed more than 100 more defibrillators across its stations in the North of England this year.
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: “All our defibrillators are in public places, and they are of huge benefit, not only to those travelling with us, but also the communities we serve.”
The locations of new defibrillators:
Meadowhall
Bentley
Barnsley
Conisbrough
South Elmsall
Kirk Sandall
Chapeltown
Thorne South
Fitzwilliam
Hatfield & Stainforth
Sandal & Agbrigg
Bolton-Upon-Dearne
Moorthorpe
Hope (Derbyshire)
Wombwell,
Hathersage
Dore & Totley
Kiveton Bridge
Dronfield
Thurnscoe
Althorpe
Grindleford
Workington
Goldthorpe
Mexborough
Kiveton Park
Thorne North
Dodworth
Adwick
Silkstone Common
Darton
Shireoaks
Elsecar
Bamford
Penistone
Woodhouse