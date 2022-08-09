New defibrillators coming to stations across Doncaster

A total of 36 new defibrillators are set to be installed at Northern’s stations in South Yorkshire, including in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:50 pm

The new lifesaving equipment, which has been funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), will be installed by the end of September, meaning every station run by the train operator in this area will have a defibrillator for use by the local community.

Every defibrillator has step by step spoken instructions built in which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency.

Computers inside the defibrillators work to analyse a person’s heart rhythms to find out if an electric shock is needed.

There are 36 new debrillators being put in place

Read More

Read More
Fresh disruption warning to Doncaster travellers as new rail strikes are called

Electrodes then automatically deliver the shock if required.

Once installed all these life-saving units will be added to a national register and training will be offered by North West Ambulance Service to station staff along with local communities.

Northern has already installed more than 100 more defibrillators across its stations in the North of England this year.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: “All our defibrillators are in public places, and they are of huge benefit, not only to those travelling with us, but also the communities we serve.”

The locations of new defibrillators:

Meadowhall

Bentley

Barnsley

Conisbrough

South Elmsall

Kirk Sandall

Chapeltown

Thorne South

Fitzwilliam

Hatfield & Stainforth

Sandal & Agbrigg

Bolton-Upon-Dearne

Moorthorpe

Hope (Derbyshire)

Wombwell,

Hathersage

Dore & Totley

Kiveton Bridge

Dronfield

Thurnscoe

Althorpe

Grindleford

Workington

Goldthorpe

Mexborough

Kiveton Park

Thorne North

Dodworth

Adwick

Silkstone Common

Darton

Shireoaks

Elsecar

Bamford

Penistone

Woodhouse

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterSouth YorkshireNorth