New course to help overcome anxiety launches this month in Doncaster
Are you excessively worrying? Are you avoiding situations that cause anxiety? Are you noticing physical symptoms of anxiety within your body?
If you answer ‘yes’ to any of these questions, a new course for Doncaster residents, offering step-by-step support to overcoming anxiety, will be able to help.
The first of the six weekly online sessions starts on Wednesday, July 28, at 10am, so ‘please book your place now’ is the message from Jennifer Mason, from Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, who works for the borough’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) team.
Jennifer said: “The course aims to help people understand and cope with their worries better by learning practical, easy to remember techniques to help address and cope with their anxiety symptoms.
“The Overcoming Anxiety Group could help you develop skills to manage your worries. If you want to join, or have any questions, please ring us on 01302 565556, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.”