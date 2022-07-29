New chief operating officer appointed at Doncaster teaching hospitals

The chief operating officer at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, has been hired as the chief operating officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

After an intense hiring process, Denise Smith, originally from York, joined the NHS over 25 years ago, starting in operational management in women and children services.

The Chief Operating Officer is an integral role and is responsible for the leadership and delivery of the Trust’s operational services, ensuring high quality care and the delivery of performance standards in a safe and sustainable way.

Denise Smith will join Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) later this year as the organisation’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Denise Smith said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

"While we have faced an incredibly challenging couple of years, I believe this Trust has the vision and ambition to do the very best for its patients.”

Denise will begin to undertake induction with the Trust for one-day-a-week from mid-August, before assuming the role in 2023.

Until that time, the Trust will be supported by George Briggs, Interim Chief Operating Officer.

