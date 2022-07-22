New bespoke wellbeing facility opens at Doncaster Deaf Trust

The wellbeing room, which supports students at the Trust’s Communication Specialist College Doncaster, was created thanks to funding from a number of key partners including the Hospital Saturday Fund, VCSF Fund, Co-op Local Community Fund, Arnold Clark Community Fund and the South Yorkshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, as well as fundraising activities such as a link up with the Doncaster 10k earlier this year.

On hand to unveil the warmly welcomed space at the college, on St Leger Way, was Dr Alan Billings, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, who was joined by a host of other partners and college staff and students.

The demand for this new facility is very real with the college’s diverse cohort of students, ranging from aged 16-25, having a variety of needs including deafness, hearing impairment, autistic spectrum conditions and learning difficulties.

Dr Alan Billings (second from left) joins the celebrations as the new specialist wellbeing room at Doncaster Deaf Trust officially opens

Some students may have complex needs and require additional support to maintain their good mental health and wellbeing due to high levels of anxiety, diagnosis of mental health conditions or more simply want support to build self-esteem and confidence.

The recent pandemic has significantly heightened the challenges faced by students.

To help them emotionally, the new Wellbeing Room provides a safe and quiet space for these young people to experience therapeutic and wellbeing activities.

The room was completely refurbished and soundproofed whilst new flooring also enables the area to be enjoyed as a dance and yoga studio.

New cutting-edge equipment also enables students to compose their own music via a form of sound, vibration and light therapy.

It is accessible to all abilities and complements the fully equipped gym with sports equipment.

Fully qualified and well-trained staff will also deliver sessions in a total communication environment including British Sign Language.

Rebecca Loosemore, assistant principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said, “We’d really like to start by saying a special thank you to everyone who helped make this happen whether it be people who fundraised for us or the organisations such as the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and Hospital Saturday Fund who donated much-needed funds.

“They have all made such as difference to the lives of our students and everyone here is so excited about this new space.

“Our students can face a number of challenges so to have a dedicated area where we know their emotional wellbeing and mental health can be supported is so beneficial both in their short term but also in their lifelong journeys.

“Relaxation, exercise and therapeutic activities are proven to benefit our students and build the resilience they need benefit from their learning more fully and underpin their progress and achievement.

"It’s important they learn how to can cope with the stress and challenges they can experience in their everyday lives, as well as having further opportunities to develop new hobbies and interests as well as establishing valuable friendships.”

Dr Alan Billings said: “My community grants scheme provides funding for a range of projects across South Yorkshire and this new facility will be invaluable in helping to support those with additional needs including deafness, hearing impairment, autistic spectrum conditions and learning difficulties.”