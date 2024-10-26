Nearly two million Covid and flu jabs delivered in Yorkshire and North East ahead of winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1.8 million Covid and flu jabs have been delivered in the North East and Yorkshire as the NHS ramps up protection ahead of winter.

The first seasonal vaccination data shows 632,879 Covid-19 and 1,196,787 flu vaccinations have been delivered in this region as eligible people come forward to get protected.

Across England, a total of 3,794,214 people have received their autumn Covid booster jab since the vaccine roll-out began on 3 October, while 6,915,744 people have received a flu vaccination since 1 September.

NHS staff have worked hard to devise innovative ways of delivering vaccinations to make it as easy as possible for people to receive their jabs – including a pop-up clinic at a local rugby club in Wakefield.

NHS vaccination teams have completed first visits to half (833) of the region’s approximately 1,650 older adult care homes.

To help stop the virus spreading as schools returned, flu jabs have been available for pregnant women and children since the beginning of September and are now rolled out to all remaining eligible groups.

The flu vaccine is the best defence for those most at risk as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors.

Since the beginning of September, NHS teams in the North East and Yorkshire have also been vaccinating eligible people against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds and can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis – highly dangerous to older people and young children.

In the North East and Yorkshire 122,626 people have received an RSV vaccination since 1 September. Across England, 714,699 people had the vaccine by 13 October.

The NHS is offering the RSV vaccination to pregnant women and older adults, including those turning 75 on or after 1 September.

Pregnant women should speak to their maternity service about receiving their RSV vaccine from 28 weeks to any point up to birth.

Alternatively, they can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

NHS North East and Yorkshire Regional Medical Director Dr Hamish McLure said: “Ahead of winter, NHS vaccination teams are working hard to protect people who are at the greatest risk from those viruses which cause most harm during winter, including Covid-19, flu, and RSV.

“Protection from previous flu and Covid-19 vaccines fades, and the viruses change over time, so people should make sure they’re ready for winter by getting vaccinated. Getting your vaccines means your symptoms will be milder and you’ll recover faster if you run into these viruses this winter.”

Anyone eligible can book a Covid-19 or flu vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are walk-in sites available to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

People are eligible for a Covid-19 and flu vaccination if they:

are aged 65 or over

are pregnant

are aged 6 months to 64 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

live in a care home for older adults

are a frontline health and social care worker, including those working in care homes for older adults.

In addition, those also eligible for a flu vaccine include:

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance or are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6) and secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

Frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

To receive the RSV vaccine, pregnant women at least 28 weeks pregnant should speak to their maternity service or GP practice, and women aged 75-79 should wait to be invited for their vaccine by their GP practice.