Muslim wellness conference to be held at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

A Muslim wellness conference promoting hope and healing is to be held at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium later this year.

The gathering will include conversation, health awareness and food and will take place on November 15 from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “Following the incredible success of our first conference last year, we are excited and proud to announce our second event – consolidating progress gained, seizing the momentum for change and moving forward together.”

Those attending must be over 16.