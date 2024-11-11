MS patients supported at Your Hearts and Minds charity Below the Belt event

An event to encourage people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) to be more open about their experiences has been held in Doncaster.

The event, which was attended by more than 70 people, was held at Mount Pleasant Hotel on 15 October by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and was part-funded by the RDaSH charity Your Hearts and Minds in partnership with The MS Society.

RDaSH MS Nurse Specialist Unmani Nock said: “There are lots of different symptoms associated with MS and not everyone will experience them all.

“But some topics such as bowel and bladder problems and sexual dysfunction can be difficult to talk about, so we decided to bring these issues out in the open at our event and were grateful to have a whole host of speakers and services who came along to share their expertise on the day.”

Speakers at the Below the Belt event for MS patients are pictured at the event.

Representatives from RDaSH services providing advice on continence issues, as well as emotional and psychological support were on hand throughout the day to encourage patients and their loved ones to seek help.

Unmani added: “Feedback from those who attended has been really positive.

“They told us they now feel less isolated and are more confident to address these issues, so we are very grateful to everyone involved – and the charities – for making this event possible.”

The Doncaster MS Society Group Coordinator, Jacqueline Clayton said: "It is important that people do not have to deal with this condition alone and the Doncaster MS Society Group are here to support both people living with MS, and the services which provide education and support.

"Events like this provide a great opportunity for people with MS to get together, share experiences and improve their knowledge, helping them to manage their own condition better in the long term."

Your Hearts and Minds Fundraiser Jenny Baynham said: “Our charity funding is there to allow us to go above and beyond what normal NHS funding can provide, and this event was a fantastic example of teams coming together to offer education and support to local people living with MS.”

For more information on how to support Your Hearts and Minds charity, please visit https://yourheartsandminds.org.uk/about-us/our-fundraising-priorities/a-good-death/

Further information about the Doncaster MS Society Group can be accessed here: https://www.mssociety.org.uk/support-and-community/local-support/local-groups/doncaster-and-district-group/ms-support-doncaster-group, email: [email protected] or phone 07562 605007 for the Doncaster Branch.