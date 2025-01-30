MP Sally Jameson calls for government to invest capital to urgently repair Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a parliament debate about funding for repairs to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson called on the government for support with “capital investment to clear Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s repair backlog and support the refurbishment and building programme”.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust’s estimated costs from 2023 detailed that a full refurbishment and a new building in front of Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s East Ward Tower Block are up to £356 million. Costs for work on the theatres are up to £35 million.

A full refurbishment of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital would cost up to £87 million.

A recent report concluded that there would be an ‘increased risk to life’ were a fire to occur at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. This is due to the age and infrastructure of the buildings, some of which date to the 1930’s and 1960’s, and the electrical works which do not meet the needs of a modern-day hospital.

Ms Jameson stated: “In spite of this catalogue of urgently-needed repairs, and the evident risks, Doncaster was not successful in its bid to secure a new hospital under the last Government.

"Despite promises made by a string of health ministers, our application for crucial funding from the New Hospitals Programme was denied by the Conservatives, was a bitter disappointment to my constituents.

“Now we know that the funding promised for the New Hospitals Programme was never there in the first place. This does not just affect those hospitals which were included in the programme; the implications ripple across all hospitals who direly need investment.

"As a result of the previous Government’s poor fiscal management, the timeline of delivery for those successful hospitals has had to be pushed back.”

Earlier in the week, Ms Jameson and Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, met with the Minister for Secondary Care, Karin Smyth MP, to show her the extent of the repair backlog.

Ms Jameson and Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, also met the Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting MP, to talk through the Doncaster Royal Infirmary refurbishment plan.

Ms Jameson states: “The Doncaster Royal Infirmary refurbishment plan lays out the detail for proposed refurbishment works to not only clear the repair backlog, but to refurbish the hospital such that core services can be protected in the future and a safe site can be ensured for a minimum of 20 years.”

“I now ask the government for action. I ask this Government for capital investment to clear this repair backlog and support the refurbishment and building programme so that the people of Doncaster can access good-quality secondary care in a safe hospital.

"I ask this Government to support the staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to do their jobs safely and effectively. I ask this Government to make our hospital fit for the future.”