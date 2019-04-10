Mouth art of Doncaster man astounds St John’s Hospice staff

A talented Doncaster man who attends St John’s Hospice has found an outlet for his artistic talents and recognition for his amazing mouth painted art.

Philip Hood, aged 30 from Wheatley in Doncaster, has been living with a neurological condition for more than 12 years which causes muscle weakness and the inability to coordinate his arms.

But that has not stopped him from using his mouth to hold a paint brush and come up with some stunning paintings.

Philip has been attending St John’s Hospice for complementary therapies, art and crafts to help with his condition and staff have been in awe of his achievements.

An avid music fan Philip used to play bass guitar which he had to give up due to his condition.

Philip spoke about his transition from stopping playing bass to picking up a paint brush to pursue art: “I felt I was slipping into darkness with no purpose to my life. I saw a quote that said ‘Dream as you will live forever, live as you will die today’ and this changed my whole perspective.”

Philip started attending the day hospice one day a month at St John’s Hospice in Balby. He began to regain his confidence after working with the Day Hospice art therapist, Rachel Horne.

A clearly proud Rachel said: “I could see Philip was a creative person and I wanted to help him express himself once more. He mentioned that he had seen someone on TV paint using their mouth and wanted to give it a go. At first he found it very hard but sure enough, with lots of encouragement he started to create paintings that amazed everyone.”

Philip, who now paints every week and has inspired many other people around him to try something new, is hoping to hold an exhibition for his art work to help motivate others.

If you would like to donate to your local hospice visit www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/donate website. The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).