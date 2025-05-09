Mental health support on offer for Doncaster's new mums

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When new mum Molly Peel felt irritable, anxious, and angry she didn’t think anything of it.

But her health visitor realised she was suffering from maternal mental health and suggested she met with a specialist.

She did and Molly (28) soon began to feel better and enjoy being a mum even more.

Molly, whose baby is now seven months old, of Doncaster, said: “I wasn’t sure straight away that help would be beneficial but after having a little bit, I realised it was.

Nicola Dyke has been offering mental health support to new mum Molly.

“I could talk through things and receive reassurance that I am a good mum,” she explained.

“I was feeling so irritated and angry, which I know now is pretty normal after having a baby.

"I felt anxious, I knew I loved my baby and would do anything for him, but I felt I wasn’t being the best mum I could be.

"I soon found out from the support I was receiving that this was pretty normal but as a first time mum, I didn’t realise this at first,” she added.

Nicola Dyke, a perinatal wellbeing health visitor for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), is one of the team supporting Molly.

Molly, speaking during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 5 to May 11, said: “It’s been really good support, talking things over, or discussing feelings, I’ve also been videoed with my baby and this showed how devoted I am to him. It made me realise when I watched the footage back.

“It’s a brilliant service and it’s so niche catering for the mental health of new mums, but it’s great. Molly also says that any other new mums needing the service should get in touch.”

She said: “If you don’t desperately need the service, still get in touch. Don’t let everything get on top of you while you cannot cope.”

You can watch Molly’s story here on video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lf6LHmg6nB0

If you, or someone you know, needs support please phone the Doncaster health visitors perinatal wellbeing team on 03000 021 8997 or the specialist perinatal mental health team on phone 03000 211 839 or email [email protected]

For more information on the service visit https://www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/perinatal-mental-health/