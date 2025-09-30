Menopause Cafe to break down stigmas is coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Sep 2025, 08:22 BST
A special cafe aimed at breaking down stigmas surrounding the menopause is coming to Doncaster.

The Menopause Café is aimed at increasing awareness of the impact of the menopause on those experiencing it, their family, friends and their colleagues.

To celebrate Menopause Awareness Month, two events will be held during October.

The cafe will be held on Friday 3 October and Friday 3 October from 10am to noon at The ME Project, Phoenix House, Sandall Carr Road, Doncaster, DN3 1QL.

The Menpause Cafe is coming to Doncaster.placeholder image
The Menpause Cafe is coming to Doncaster.

A a spokesperson said: “It’s a friendly environment for open discussion about all things menopause.

“No need to book, come along for information, support, tea and cake.”

“The menopause café charity creates spaces for conversations about menopause, to normalise this transition.”

For more information about the events contact [email protected] or 01302 887222

For more details about The Menopause Cafe and its work, you can visit the organisation’s website HERE for further information.

