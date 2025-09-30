Menopause Cafe to break down stigmas is coming to Doncaster

A special cafe aimed at breaking down stigmas surrounding the menopause is coming to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Menopause Café is aimed at increasing awareness of the impact of the menopause on those experiencing it, their family, friends and their colleagues.

To celebrate Menopause Awareness Month, two events will be held during October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe will be held on Friday 3 October and Friday 3 October from 10am to noon at The ME Project, Phoenix House, Sandall Carr Road, Doncaster, DN3 1QL.

The Menpause Cafe is coming to Doncaster.

A a spokesperson said: “It’s a friendly environment for open discussion about all things menopause.

“No need to book, come along for information, support, tea and cake.”

“The menopause café charity creates spaces for conversations about menopause, to normalise this transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the events contact [email protected] or 01302 887222

For more details about The Menopause Cafe and its work, you can visit the organisation’s website HERE for further information.