Menopause Cafe to break down stigmas is coming to Doncaster
The Menopause Café is aimed at increasing awareness of the impact of the menopause on those experiencing it, their family, friends and their colleagues.
To celebrate Menopause Awareness Month, two events will be held during October.
The cafe will be held on Friday 3 October and Friday 3 October from 10am to noon at The ME Project, Phoenix House, Sandall Carr Road, Doncaster, DN3 1QL.
A a spokesperson said: “It’s a friendly environment for open discussion about all things menopause.
“No need to book, come along for information, support, tea and cake.”
“The menopause café charity creates spaces for conversations about menopause, to normalise this transition.”
For more information about the events contact [email protected] or 01302 887222
For more details about The Menopause Cafe and its work, you can visit the organisation’s website HERE for further information.