Love your Liver roadshow is coming to Doncaster tomorrow

People in Doncaster who overdid it over the festive season and want to check their liver health can hop on the ‘Vincent Van-cough’ primary care bus and get a free liver scan at the Love your Liver roadshow in the city tomorrow.

The event, which was also held in Mexborough at the weekend, will take place at Clock Corner from 9am to 5pm.

Participants will be able to join nurses, take the test and find out how you can #LoveYourLiver.

The scan is open to anyone who attends on the day.

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk.

Andy Collins, from Doncaster Public Health, said: “The Love your Liver roadshow is a great way to find out if you are at risk of liver disease and to have a free liver scan to see if there is any early damage.

"We will give you your test result, and information about what to do next.”

The liver scan is a quick, simple, and painless test with the results being completely confidential.

Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

Sarah Bartle, Drug and Alcohol Nurse Specialist at Rotherham Doncaster and South Yorkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Liver damage develops silently who no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they a have a problem until it is too late.

"Nine in ten cases of liver disease are preventable with the main causes being alcohol, obesity and viral hepatitis.”