Love your Liver roadshow is coming to Doncaster and Mexborough

People in Doncaster and Mexborough, who have been over doing it this festive season and want to check their liver health, are encouraged to hop on the ‘Vincent Van-cough’ primary care bus and get a free liver scan at the Love your Liver roadshow this January.

Members of the public can visit the mobile unit which will be at Mexborough Market Place on Tuesday 14 January from 9am to 5pm and at Doncaster’s Clock Corner, Baxter Gate and St Sepulchre Gate, on Tuesday 21 January from 9am to 5pm.

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk.

Free liver health scanning will also be available using a device which is placed on the surface of the skin to scan the liver.

Healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide advice about alcohol, diet, exercise and healthy living to keep the liver healthy.

Andy Collins, from Doncaster Public Health, said: “The Love your Liver roadshow is a great way to find out if you are at risk of liver disease and to have a free liver scan to see if there is any early damage.

"We will give you your test result, and information about what to do next.”

The liver scan is a quick, simple, and painless test with the results being completely confidential.

Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

Sarah Bartle, Drug and Alcohol Nurse Specialist at Rotherham Doncaster and South Yorkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Liver damage develops silently who no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they a have a problem until it is too late.

"Nine in ten cases of liver disease are preventable with the main causes being alcohol, obesity and viral hepatitis.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk to someone in confidence, please visit www.aspire.community, or ring 03000 213900.