Local Trust brings NHS careers to life for young people with an immersive hospital escape room

As part of the 2025 Doncaster Remake Learning Festival, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) proudly hosted Operation: Patient Discharge – A Journey from Ward to Home, an innovative, escape room-style experience designed to give young people a hands-on insight into careers in the NHS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made in collaboration with the Vocational and Communications teams and held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the free event welcomed students aged 11 and over to step into the shoes of healthcare professionals, working in teams to solve real-world problems and safely discharge a patient from hospital care.

Groups of six had 60 minutes to complete six interactive puzzle stations, each themed around a key NHS role, from pharmacy and radiology, to healthcare assistant and porter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided by an NHS colleague, participants tackled clinical challenges, cracked codes, and collaborated under pressure in a replica hospital setting.

Operation: Patient Discharge – A Journey from Ward to Home

Professor Sam Debbage, Director for Education and Research at the Trust, said: “Operation: Patient Discharge was designed to spark curiosity and build awareness of the many different careers that make up our NHS. We were thrilled by the community's engagement level both online and on the day. They brought energy, enthusiasm, and real problem-solving skills to the task.”

The experience began with a briefing from a real NHS nurse, setting the stage for the discharge mission. From there, participants rotated through stations that tested their critical thinking, communication, and teamwork, mirroring the daily demands of a career in the NHS.

The response from participants and families has been overwhelmingly positive, with many commenting on how the session made healthcare roles more relatable, exciting, and accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent of a participant shared: “My children thoroughly enjoyed it; the escape room gave a good feel on how working for the NHS is and inspired my daughter who is 13 and wants to go into healthcare.”

For more information about future NHS career opportunities at DBTH, please check out our dedicated page: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/jointheteam/