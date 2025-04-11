Local hospitals ask people to use health services wisely over the Easter weekend
This year, the Easter Bank Holiday takes place from Friday 18 April to Monday 21 April, during which time NHS services often see a rise in demand.
The Trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, is encouraging everyone to plan ahead and consider the most appropriate place for their care if they become unwell.
Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “Bank Holidays can be especially busy for the NHS. If you take time now to check you’ve got enough of your regular medications, know which local services are open, and understand where to go if you need help, you’ll be doing your bit to help keep emergency care free for those with urgent and life-threatening issues.
"Planning ahead also gives you the best chance of enjoying a safe, comfortable and relaxing Easter weekend.”
The Trust is encouraging people to make sure they have enough repeat medication to last through the long weekend and to use local pharmacies for expert advice on minor illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats or rashes.
If urgent medical advice is needed but it’s not an emergency, NHS 111 can be accessed online or by phone for help and guidance.
Emergency care will continue to operate 24/7, and should be reserved for serious or life-threatening issues.
Information on local pharmacy opening times can be found at: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy