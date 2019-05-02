Lindsey Lodge Hospice dying matters and will making advice offered

An annual campaign to help people talk more openly about dying, death and bereavement has been backed this year by Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The hospice has teamed up with two local companies to mark Dying Matters Week (May 13 to 19).

To support the annual campaign,the Hospice is working in partnership with two of its Business Club members, funeral director, Jason Threadgold and Pepperells Solicitors, to host workshops offering free advice on funeral planning and making wills.

Organiser Kirsty Walker, of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “According to research carried out by Dying Matters just 35 percent of adults said they had made their will, and only 30 percent had let someone know their funeral wishes.” Pepperells is holding advice sessions on May 14 and 15. Anyone who wants to attend should book by calling Kirsty Walker on 01724 270835. Alternatively book at www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk website or email llh.corporate@nhs.net.