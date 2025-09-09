Launch of new support centre in Doncaster for people who hear voices.

A new support centre is being launched in Doncaster for people who hear voices.

The centre has been developed in partnership with People Focused Group and the Paranoia Network.

This initiative aims to empower individuals who hear voices, providing them with essential resources and a safe space to share their experiences.

A spokesman said: “The centre is inspired by insights gained from the recent Maastricht interview, which highlights the unique challenges faced by those who hear voices. By utilising this knowledge, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where individuals can connect, share, and find support in their journeys.

“Our collaborative approach works because it prioritises lived experiences and incorporates peer-to-peer support, which has been shown to enhance recovery and resilience.

“When individuals feel understood and accepted in a community setting, they are more likely to engage in conversations about their experiences, reducing isolation and stigma. This grassroots model fosters a sense of belonging and empowers individuals to take control of their mental health journeys.”

They continued: “Partnering with the Paranoia Network ensures that we have access to the best practices and innovative approaches to address the needs of those impacted by auditory experiences. Through workshops, peer support groups, and educational resources, we promote understanding and foster positive dialogue around hearing voices.

“We believe that everyone deserves to feel heard and supported, and our Doncaster centre will be a beacon of hope for individuals and their families. Together, we can transform the narrative around mental health and provide the tools necessary for recovery and empowerment. We look forward to welcoming the community and making a lasting impact on mental health support in Doncaster.”

The launch takes place tomorrow, September 10, between 10am and noon at Safe Space, 47 Montrose Avenue, intake, Doncaster, DN2 6PL.

Anyone interested in attending should email [email protected] or phone 01302 618507.