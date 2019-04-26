Latest governors welcomed aboard Doncaster and Bassetlaw Health Trust board

The latest governors at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals have taken up their posts following appointment after March elections by Foundtaion Trust members.

The election results were confirmed on March 29 and the successful candidates officially took up their seats on the Council of Governors on April 1 for a term of three years. The election introduces 10 new governors to the Council along with some re-elections to public seats.

As a foundation trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is accountable to local people, patients and staff. Its 16,000 members are represented by their elected Governors, who feed the views of their members into the Trust to shape future services.

Trust chairman, Suzy Brain England, said: “Congratulations to the successful candidates of our Governor elections. We are very pleased that so many people stood in these elections and are delighted to be welcoming 10 new governors to the council, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to their local hospitals. Thank you to everyone who took part, and to all those who voted.”

In the Doncaster Public constituency Mike Addenbrooke and David Northwood held on to their seats and were re-elected for a further term of office. New to the Council of Governors are David Goodhead, Ann-Louise Bayley, Dave Harcombe, Susan McCreadie, Doug Wright and Geoffrey Johnson.

To become a member of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and have the chance to stand for election and vote next time around, you can complete the membership application form on the Trust website www.dbth.nhs.uk or contact the Foundation Trust Office on 01302 644158.