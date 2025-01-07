Landmark Partnership launched between DBTH and Doncaster College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark partnership has been launched between DBTH and Doncaster College to revolutionise health and care education across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

The official launch of the Doncaster Health Education Strategic Alliance, a pioneering collaboration between Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Doncaster College marked a historic step in the future of health and care education across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

This strategic partnership is set to bridge the gap between education and healthcare, fostering a streamlined pathway into health-related careers.By removing traditional barriers to learning, the alliance aims to enhance opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds, encouraging more people to pursue rewarding careers in healthcare.

Held in the Education Centre, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the launch event brought together key leaders, educators, learners, healthcare professionals, and local stakeholders to celebrate the alliance’s commitment to revolutionising pathways into health and care careers, widening access, and improving outcomes for communities across the region.

Members of staff across both institutions were present at the launch event

Speaking about the alliance, Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “It was an honor to host the official launch of this formal partnership and to celebrate this significant milestone with everyone who came along. The event marked a pivotal moment in our shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare education and fostering a stronger, more resilient workforce for our communities.”

“This alliance is a game-changer for health and care education in our region. By working together, we can create innovative training opportunities and ensure that the next generation of healthcare professionals is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of our communities.”

John Rees, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of DN Colleges Group, echoed these sentiments: “It was an absolute pleasure to join our colleagues from DBTH to formally launch our strategic alliance. Both organisations are fully committed to building long-term and high value routes to careers within the health system and also to supporting lifelong learning opportunities for those already in work or seeking to change.

“We recognise our responsibility to our communities to create more and better opportunities and to build those career routes right here in Doncaster. It is truly exciting to be doing this in partnership and collaboration across the health and education system.”

The launch event featured presentations from both institutions, showcasing the alliance’s plans to develop innovative education programs, create seamless career pathways, and engage with the wider community to ensure that health education is inclusive and future ready.

This partnership underscores Doncaster’s commitment to creating a healthier, more equitable future for its residents and reinforces South Yorkshire’s position as a leader in healthcare education and workforce development.